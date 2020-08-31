Longshoreman Killed in Cargo Accident at Auckland Container Terminal

Fergusson Container Terminal (Ports of Auckland) By The Maritime Executive 08-30-2020 05:51:40

[Brief] On Sunday morning, a longshoreman was fatally injured in an accident at the Ports of Auckland's Fergusson Container Terminal.

"We are all absolutely devastated by this news," Ports of Auckland CEO Tony Gibson said in a statement. An investigation is underway and we are providing support to our staff member's family and all our staff. As the matter is under investigation, we can't provide any further information at this stage."

Gibson told local media that he has met with the family of the deceased and offered them the port's support. Workers who were present at the time of the casualty will also receive support as needed, and they will be allowed to take time off before returning to operations if they need it. "We're a big family here and some are impacted more than others," he told Radio New Zealand.

At about 0208 hours Sunday, emergency services were called to the dock with a report of an individual who was injured while working a ship at the terminal. According to EMS provider St. John Ambulance, the man was dead at the scene.

The accident occurred on board a vessel at the terminal, Gibson said, and Maritime New Zealand has jurisdiction for the casualty investigation.