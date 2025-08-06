DNV and Wilhelmsen Launch Independent Maritime Software Company



DNV is launching a new independent maritime software company with stand-alone management designed to focus on the changes within the space. The new company, to be known as CFARER, builds from the previous DNV Maritime Software offering and will also incorporate Wilhelmsen Port Services’ digital subsidiary Diize.

CFARER will be majority owned by DNV, which will provide continuity, governance, and maritime domain expertise. Wilhelmsen Port Services will become a minority investor and will round out the offering by combining Diize with its port clearance solution, Always-on-Board, being integrated into CFARER’s portfolio. Papillon Global, a maritime technology-focused operator-investor, will also participate in the company.

“The maritime software market is moving fast,” said Kenneth Vareide, CEO, Digital Solutions, at DNV, who becomes Chair of the Board of the new company. “CFARER’s new brand and structure give it the independence to innovate quickly, while customers continue to benefit from the trust and reliability built over decades.”

The company highlights that it starts with a strong installed base and a broad range of expertise. It says that over 5,000 ships and 13,000 ports are employing its solutions.

“By operating independently, CFARER can focus entirely on building better software, responding faster to user needs, and partnering more openly across the industry,” said Erik Staubo, CEO of CFARER. “Our goal is to ensure continuity for existing users while creating more room for innovation and growth.”

Staubo joined DNV Maritime Software at the beginning of 2025 as its CEO. Before that, he was a partner at Papillon Global and has 20 years of experience in the maritime and software sectors.

CFARER’s portfolio includes Ship Manager, which is used for technical fleet management, and Hull Manager, which is focused on inspections and hull integrity. The Port Clearance offering will combine the current offerings with those from Wilhelmsen.

The company says its structure will set it apart from other maritime SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies. During 2025, all its products will be available in both Cloud and classic versions, allowing crews to work with what best fits their digital landscape and capabilities. CFARER also says that it has strong innovations in the pipeline for 2025.