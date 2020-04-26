LNG Terminal Operator Cheniere Gives $1M for Coronavirus Relief

Storage tanks at Cheniere's Sabine Pass LNG terminal (file image) By The Maritime Executive 04-23-2020 08:04:09

American LNG terminal operator Cheniere Energy says that it has pledged more than $1 million to organizations that provide essential services to those most in need and at risk during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cheniere has made contributions to local organizations in the areas where the company has facilities or offices, including Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Washington D.C., the UK and China. The company says that the donations will help provide food for those most in need and to supply provisions and equipment for first responders and frontline healthcare workers. The aid recipients include food banks, hospitals, homeless aid groups and other nonprofit organizations.

“This pandemic is global, and now more than ever we need to do our part to support the communities where we live and work,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s president and CEO. “We have implemented additional safety and preparedness measures with our employees and contractors worldwide, and now we are arming communities with the equipment and funds they need to continue providing critical services.”

Among other initiatives, Cheniere partnered with the City of Houston, Project C.U.R.E. and the Astros Foundation to host a “no touch” supply drive to provide Houston’s frontline workers with personal protective equipment and announced a public match fundraising drive of up to $50,000.

In coordination with its Beijing office, Cheniere partnered with global organizations and donated medical supplies to hospitals in hard-hit Hubei province, China.

Cheniere is also calling on its partners and colleagues in the LNG industry to support and bring attention to organizations in need.