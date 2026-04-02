Libya Says Tow Failed and Warns Wreck of Arctic Metagaz Is Out of Control



Libya’s Ports and Maritime Transport Authority posted an urgent notice on Thursday, April 2, warning that the wreck of the Russian-flagged LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz is adrift and out of control. They had reported more than a week ago that they had been successful in getting a towline attached to the vessel, but the line has now parted, and weather conditions are preventing reattaching the line, according to the statement.

Over the weekend, the towline reportedly failed several times, but the tugs managing the wreck were able to reattach the line. An online video showed the crew climbing aboard the vessel in dangerous sea conditions. However, the authority is saying that as of 0400 on April 2, the vessel has broken free and is in “a state of complete drift out of control in the open sea.”

They are warning that conditions are severe due to a deep low-pressure system. They said winds were gusting to 40 knots and waves had reached 5 meters (more than 16 feet). The report said it was preventing the tug from controlling the wreck. The Egyptian tugboat Mardave reportedly was working the tow under contract with the Libyan National Oil Corporation.

The notice is warning ships to remain at least 10 nautical miles away from the wreck. They are also asking mariners to report any observed changes in the ship’s condition.

Reports vary on the likely path of the hulk. In Malta, they are saying the ship is likely being driven to the east, away from its search and rescue zone. If it moves toward the northeast, it could be driven back toward Italy.

Malta is reporting that the vessel’s lifeboat, which the crew had used to escape after the explosion on March 3, has now drifted into its waters. Transport Malta reportedly has control of the lifeboat, which the crew had abandoned when they were rescued by another vessel. The 30 crewmembers were transferred to Libya, where they were receiving medical care.

Libyan officials are reporting that salvage plans were still under discussion. Reports said they lacked the facilities in their ports to deal with the vessel. Libya’s goal was to move the vessel away from its offshore energy operations and keep it away from its coastline. The vessel is believed to have some of its LNG cargo still aboard, although they were also investigating if the gas was leaking from the tanks. The ship also has around 900 tons of fuel aboard.

The wreck has remained a concern for a month as it drifted back and forth mostly between Malta and Italy. Mediterranean countries had called for the IMO or the European Union to intervene and oversee the salvage operation. Italian authorities had warned that the ship could explode and said it was an environmental disaster waiting to happen.

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Media reports said the Russian position has been that the wreck is the responsibility of the country where it ends up. They assert that Ukraine attacked the ship with a sea drone, and after the crew left the ship, under international law becomes the responsibility of the country where it is located.

EU resources have been used to monitor the ship’s position. Both Italy and Malta previously said they have contingency plans if the wreck threatens their shores.

