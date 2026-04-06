Largest Ship Repair Yard in East Africa Inaugurated in Djibouti

Officials in Djibouti officially inaugurated the Djibouti Ship Repair Yard on April 4, marking what they called a milestone in the development of the country’s maritime economy. It becomes the largest ship repair yard in the Red Sea region and East Africa, available to provide critical repair and maintenance work.

“The DSRY project has always been a national priority, given Djibouti’s strategic location at the entrance to the Bab el-Mandeb, one of the world’s busiest maritime routes,” said President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh during the ceremony.

The operation is a decade in the making, with the Djibouti Ports & Free Zones Authority highlighting plans for the facility in December 2016. At the time, it had projected an opening in September 2020.

The project was developed in partnership with Damen Shipyard and an investment from Invest International from the Netherlands, valued at €107.5 million (approximately $124 million).

DSYR is positioned on 80 hectares with more than 800 meters of berth. In February, they repositioned a floating dock measuring 217 meters in length to the yard. It has a lifting capability of 20,100 tonnes. The facility is strategically located on a critical shipping lane.

Work has already begun at the yard, with its first large vessel dry-docking on October 15, 2025. The Africa Sun (13,719 dwt), a Djibouti-flagged containership that operates to the Red Sea and Middle Eastern ports, entered the yard for a month of repairs. Built in 2006, the ship completed hull and underwater inspections, painting, structural and deck repairs, and work on its tanks, piping, and electrical systems.

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No timeline was given for when the yard will reach full operational capacity. The officials said they plan to market their capabilities and hope to attract more international business.



