Kpler Acquires Spire Maritime to Enhance Maritime Data and Analytics

Kpler, a data and analytics platform, is continuing its efforts to consolidate AIS maritime data analytics by acquiring Spire Maritime, a provider of satellite-powered data for real-time global vessel tracking, from Spire Global. It is Kpler’s third major acquisition after the 2023 deals for MarineTraffic and FleetMon.

“By acquiring Spire Maritime, we will materially improve our satellite AIS offering which together with our comprehensive terrestrial AIS network, significantly enhances real-time visibility and analytics for the maritime and commodity markets,” said Mark Cunningham, CEO of Kpler. “This will provide our clients with a clearer view of developments across maritime and commodity markets, to support better decision-making in a globally interconnected economy.”

AIS tracking emerged as a widely-utilized byproduct of the industry-standard Automatic Identification System. Shipboard AIS broadcasts were designed for collision avoidance, but the data they contain - speed, position, draft, destination, and more - are useful to commodities analysts for determining trade patterns.

Spire Maritime built its niche with real-time capabilities by designing, building, and deploying nanosatellites, each the size of a wine bottle, in a constant earth orbit collecting data from all the ships. As the data analytics field emerged Spire Maritime points out that it is easy to receive the data, but where the value is created is in how the data is cleaned and made available to the application providers and end-users.

Spire Maritime highlighted that the industry was growing rapidly and learning to unlock more value from the data. Spire pulls down the data from its satellites and cleans it. The company said it was focusing on three segments of the industry where it believes data can have a particularly big impact on shipping companies as well as for ports and logistics companies working with the challenges in the supply chain.

By integrating Spire Maritime’s technology and AIS feed, Kpler reports it will expand its data reach, offering comprehensive visibility across open oceans. Management says this acquisition further strengthens Kpler’s commitment to delivering superior real-time data and analytics to its clients, supporting informed, data-driven decision-making across the global supply chain.

Kpler in 2023 acquired MarineTraffic a portal for AIS data, mapping, and visualization along with FleetMon, a vessel database. Access to Spire Global’s proprietary satellites and analytics will enhance the portfolio.

“This transaction positions our maritime business as part of a global organization focused on the digitalization of the maritime industry, which we expect will benefit both our customers and team members,” said Peter Platzer, CEO of Spire Global.

Under the terms of the agreement, Spire Global will receive a total of approximately $241 million for the maritime portion of its business excluding the existing U.S. government portion of the maritime customer portfolio. Spire Global intends to eliminate its debt as it focuses on its satellite network, technology, and infrastructure and serves the aviation, weather, and space services sectors.

The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2025, subject to satisfying customary closing conditions.

