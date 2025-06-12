Korean Bulker Rescues Crew from Cargo Ship Sinking in the Indian Ocean



The crew of a Chinese cargo ship is thankful for a Korean bulker that came to their aid. The Run Fun 3 (32,115 dwt) was taking on water in a remote part of the Indian Ocean when it issued a distress call early on Wednesday, June 11.

The reports place the vessel which was built in 1997 and operating under the Panama flag approximately 500 nautical miles south of the Maldives. The ship departed Singapore on June 1 reporting its destination as Lome, Togo where it was due on July 5.

The Korean-managed bulker Maple Harbour (55,832 dwt) was also westbound in the Indian Ocean having departed Singapore on June 2 bound for Italy. C Transport Maritime (CCTM) which manages the ship reports its crew received an urgent message from the Run Fu 3 at 02:45 am local time. The Run Fu 3 reported that one of its holds had started taking on water and the ship was requesting assistance.

Upon learning that they were the closest vessel available, the crew of the Maple Harbour changed course. They were able to reach the Run Fu 3 at around 5:30 am, approximately three hours after having received the distress call. CTM reports the crew of the Run Fu 3 “did everything possible to save their vessel, but at 08:15 am, their captain made the decision to abandon ship.”

Crew of the Chinese cargo ship abandoned ship in two rafts (left)

The 23 crew members boarded the vessel's two life rafts and were rescued by the Maple Harbour. South Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries reports that 21 of the crewmembers are from Vietnam and two from Myanmar. They were given water, food, and shelter aboard the bulker.

Maple Harbour is proceeding to Port Louis, Mauritius where its AIS signal says it is due on June 16. The South Korean ministry reports discussions are ongoing with the owners of Run Fu 3 making arrangements for the crew to be disembarked when the bulker reaches port.

The Ministry issued a statement thanking the bulker’s crew for their efforts. It highlighted the importance of cooperation and consideration beyond borders while ships are operating at sea.

Crew was rescued by the bulker an hour after they abandon ship

