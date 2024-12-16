Korea’s H-Line Contracts to Install Autonomous Shipping on Up to 30 Ships



In what is being called a commercial milestone for autonomous shipping, Korea’s H-Line and Avikus, HD Hyundai’s Autonomous Navigation Technology division, signed an order for the first installation of autonomous technology on ocean-going ships. With the adoption of autonomous navigation solutions, H-Line says its goal is to enhance the safety of vessel operations, reduce crew workload, and respond to environmental regulations by creating fuel savings on its vessels.

The contract was signed on December 16 in South Korea and calls for the initial installation of systems on five ships. These systems will be used to validate the safety and efficiency of the HiNAS Control system from Avikus. The companies report the intention is to expand the deployment to as many as 30 ships.

H-Line was launched a decade ago as Korea Bulk Shipping and two years later in 2016 contracted to take over bulk shipping from Hyundai Marine. The company is rapidly growing reporting it currently operates 48 bulk carriers as well as 10 LNG vessels and three PCTC vehicle carriers with additional vessels on order.

Developed by Avikus, HiNAS Control is an AI-based autonomous navigation system that integrates information from various navigation equipment and sensors to guide and control vessels along the optimal route and speed.

The system is seen as a step toward ultimately being able to fully automate navigation with vessels plotting and implementing routes through a combination of AI and onboard sensors. Avikus and others in South Korea are testing and perfecting systems while the industry continues to develop regulations for autonomous shipping. Short-sea and coastal shipping is expected to be some of the first markets, while Avikus is also making progress with ocean-going vessels.

Avikus conducted a nearly 5,800-mile (9,334 km) trial voyage using its HiNAS control system. It reports a demonstrated fuel savings of up to 15 percent. It was also the first in the industry to commercialize an autonomous navigation solution that corresponds to Level 2 of the IMO’s autonomous ship, which allows for a remotely controlled ship with seafarers on board.

In addition to the supply of the solution, the companies report they will pursue a deeper collaboration encompassing technical support and data analysis. They plan to review the information with a goal to enhance system performance.