Kongsberg Wins $40M Contract to Equip First Jones Act WTIV

By The Maritime Executive 03-17-2021

Kongsberg Maritime has won a $40 million contract to provide a comprehensive technology package for the first wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) ever built in America. Texas-based yard Keppel AmFELS holds a $500 million order for the groundbreaking Jones Act vessel, which will be delivered to Dominion Energy for construction of the $8 billion Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project.

Kongsberg will supply its integrated solution for wind turbine installation vessels, including control, propulsion and dynamic positioning systems. This package will include Kongsberg thrusters, automation systems, telecom equipment, deck machinery and DP controls.

“Kongsberg Maritime brings years of experience and state-of-the-art technology to the construction of America’s first Jones Act-compliant offshore wind turbine installation vessel, which is a critical asset for the growth of offshore wind generation in the U.S.,” said Mark D. Mitchell, Dominion Energy’s senior vice president of project construction.

“The bespoke solution we have devised for wind turbine installation vessels indicates how much thought and effort we devote to facilitating and encouraging sustainable marine operations," said Egil Haugsdal, President of Kongsberg Maritime. “We are pleased to be a key supplier to the first WTIV to be built under the Jones Act requirements."

The new WTIV, to be named Charybdis, will be among the largest vessels of its kind when delivered. With a 2,200 tonne Huisman crane, accommodations for 120 personnel and a broad open deck, the heavy lift jackup will be capable of installing the latest 12 megawatt-plus turbines. ABS is providing classification, and WTIV operatior Seajacks is advising Dominion on design, construction and operations.