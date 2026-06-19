Japanese Ro-Ro Cargo Ferry Goes Hard Aground on Its Way to Tokyo

A Japanese cargo ferry making its way from Osaka to Tokyo went hard aground overnight. While there were no immediate reports of damage or environmental issues, the ship remains hard aground after efforts to bring it free during the day on Friday.

The Niraikanai II (7,762 dwt) is a Ro-Ro ferry used to transport cars and cargo between Osaka and Toko. At approximately 0330 local time on Friday, June 19, the vessel’s crew reported it had gone aground off Toshima Island, a small island with just a few hundred inhabitans offshore from Honshu and on the vessel’s route to Tokyo. There were 17 crewmembers aboard.

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Built in 2017, the vessel is 181 meters (594 feet) in length. It is 11,687 gross tons. It is unclear from the reports how heavily loaded the vessel was at the time of the grounding. Its operator, Ryukyu Kaiun, says it is one of the largest Ro-Ro vessels on the Okinawa route and that it operates with an electronically controlled main engine that prioritizes environmental friendliness and fuel efficiency.

The Japan Coast Guard only said that the cause of the grounding would be investigated. The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper was reporting that the seas were calm at the time. It said the winds were under 12 knots and the wave heights under two feet.

