Japan’s First Hydrogen Dual-Fuel Tug with Combustion Engine Launched



As part of the “Zero Emission Ships Project” sponsored by The Nippon Foundation, Japan last week launched its first hydrogen dual-fuel tug. The vessel is pioneering using a high-power internal combustion engine with the industry seeking to develop expertise in the emerging sector.

The new tug was launched by Tsuneishi Shipbuilding on March 28 and is the first vessel in Japan to be equipped with a high-power output hydrogen dual-fuel internal combustion engine. It also has a high-pressure hydrogen gas storage system with a large capacity. With facilities to store approximately 250kg of high-pressure hydrogen gas, Tsuneishi says it will be possible to maintain the same operational performance as when using conventional fuel while also making use of hydrogen fuel. In the unlikely event of failure of the hydrogen fuel system, the vessel can operate with only traditional marine fuels, thus ensuring the same level of safety as conventional vessels.

“We have successfully launched our first hydrogen-fuelled tugboat. We will utilize the know-how and design processes we have developed in the construction of hydrogen-fuelled tugboats, which require high power, in the construction of further new fuel vessels,” said Nishijima Takanori, General Manager of the Design Division and Managing Executive Officer of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co.

Japan's first hydrogen dual-fuel tug with an internal combustion engine (Tsuneishi Shipbuilding)

The shipbuilding notes that one of the challenges for tugboats is the need to be highly maneuverable and have high engine output to assist in berthing and opera operations of large vessels. This tugboat is installed with twin 12-cylinder hydrogen-blended engines (4,400 horsepower class), which will give it the needed capabilities. The vessel will be less than 300 gross tons with a length of 38 meters (125 feet).

The plan calls for operating with hydrogen in combination with traditional marine fuels. They are targeting reducing carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 60 percent compared to conventional tugboats that use traditional marine fuels.