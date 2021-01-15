Japan’s First Female Container Terminal CEO to Guide APM's Growth

By The Maritime Executive 01-15-2021

APM Terminals Japan announced the appointment of Sakura Kuma as the first female CEO of a container terminal operation in Japan. Joining APM from NYK, Kuma will lead the expansion of the company’s business in Japan.

“I am pleased to welcome Sakura Kuma to APM Terminals Japan, where she will play a key role in the acceleration of our strategic transformation and lead the development of our business at the recently expanded Minami Honmoku terminals (MC1-4) in Yokohama”, says Tim Smith, Head of Terminals, Asia at APM Terminals.

In 2020, APM Terminals Japan won a tender for a 10-year agreement with the Yokohama-Kawasaki International Port Corporation to increase the existing berth capacity at its Yokohama terminal. The Yokohama terminal is adding two additional large berths (MC3 and MC4), making APM the only terminal operator in the Greater Tokyo area capable of handling vessels up to 20,000 TEU.

The expansion to a 4-berth facility is projected to double volumes from 1.1 million TEU to 2.1 million TEU. APM plans to develop further landside products and also hopes to attract additional liner customers to the facility.

“With nearly two decades spent in the port, shipping, and logistics industries, Sakura brings extensive experience, strong management skills, and a proven record of business development. We are very pleased to have Sakura strengthen our leadership team and drive the exciting growth of our business in Japan,” said Smith.

Before joining APM Terminals, Kuma held several leadership positions within marketing and sales, new business development, and corporate management at NYK. She had additional responsibilities with NYK Bulk & Projects Carrier Ltd, Yusen Terminal, and Yokohama-Kawasaki International Port Corporation.

“I am excited to join APM Terminals - a great company with a significant international portfolio. There is so much ports can do to deliver synergies and contribute to A.P. Moller - Maersk’s core strategy of integrated container logistics. I am looking forward to joining the team and it will be absolutely thrilling to become the first female CEO in a Japanese port.”

Sakura Kuma will join APM Terminals Japan effective February 1, 2021.

