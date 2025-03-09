Jan Allman Returns to Her Post as CEO of Fincantieri Marinette Marine



Fincantieri Marinette Marine announced a significant leadership transition this week, with Jan Allman returning to assume the role of chief executive officer. The company's board of directors approved the appointment last week, marking Allman's return to a position she previously held for seven years.

Ms. Allman, who served as CEO of Marinette Marine from 2014 to 2021, rejoins the Wisconsin shipbuilder after serving as vice president and general manager of Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding since April 2023. Between her executive roles, she also worked as senior vice president for public affairs and community relations at Fincantieri Marine Group.

The current CEO, Mark Vandroff, will transition to a new role as senior vice president of government relations in Washington, where he began his tenure with Fincantieri Marine Group in 2021. In this position, Mr. Vandroff will manage the company's relationships with high-ranking government officials, including those in the Department of Defense and Navy, as well as elected and appointed officials. Vandroff has been at the helm at Fincantieri Marinette Marine since July 2021, and has overseen the yard throughout the maturation process for the Constellation-class frigate program, which began under Allman's leadership.

"I want to thank Mark for his exceptional leadership at FMM, and I look forward to working with him as we navigate our company's many opportunities with government stakeholders in Washington," said Marco Galbiati, CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group, in a statement. "And I want to welcome Jan back to Marinette, where she spent many years overseeing the successful production of Freedom-class LCSs and the start of the frigate program."

The leadership change comes at a pivotal moment for the shipbuilder. Fincantieri Marinette Marine is currently completing the long-awaited detailed design of the lead ship for the Constellation-class frigate, with construction expected to begin later this spring. The first ship is scheduled for delivery in 2029, and the company has secured contracts for five additional frigates, ensuring continued shipbuilding operations in Marinette for at least the next decade.

Fincantieri Marine Group has three shipyards in the Great Lakes region and employs nearly 3,000 people, making it one of Northeast Wisconsin's largest employers. The company is a subsidiary of Italian shipbuilding conglomerate Fincantieri, which specializes in complex naval, cruise and offshore shipbuilding.