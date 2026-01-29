Italian Coast Guard Rescues Disabled Livestock Carrier Being Drive Ashore



In what is being termed a particularly complex rescue operation, the Italian Coast Guard, aided by the Air Force and private tugs, was able to prevent a disabled livestock carrier from being driven ashore in a fierce winter storm. The Coast Guard reports it was battling high winds and waves, and as the stern of the vessel neared the rocks, the captain had requested an emergency evacuation.

The livestock carrier Blue Ocean A (4,780 dwt) reported a loss of its engine as it was sailing south of the island of Sardinia and near the small fishing and resort town of Carloforte on Isola di San Pietro. Typical of ships in this business, the Blue Ocean A was built in 1992 as a containership. The 34-year-old vessel, which is registered in St. Kitts & Nevis, was converted in 2013 to become a livestock carrier. It is 117 meters (384 feet) in length and owned by a company in Turkey.

Un’avaria totale in #mare aperto può trasformarsi in emergenza in pochi minuti. Grazie al coordinamento della Capitaneria di Porto e all’intervento integrato di mezzi aeronavali, tra cui un elicottero dell’Aeronautica Militare e rimorchiatori locali, l’equipaggio di una nave in… pic.twitter.com/9wSM5lFGcb — Edoardo Rixi (@edorixi) January 29, 2026

It was sailing from the Middle East and, having transited the Suez Canal, was bound for Cartagena, Spain. The ship had a crew of 33 aboard, but it is unclear if it had livestock aboard.

During the afternoon of January 28, the captain reported the engine failure and said they were attempting to anchor. Weather conditions were winds of over 50 mph and waves running at 5 meters (over 16 feet).

The Coast Guard from Carloforte and Cagliari reached the vessel along with a harbor tug. Attempts to attach a tow line were unsuccessful, with four reportedly breaking due to the weather.

Crew huddled on the deck but, due to the weather, could not be airlifted off the disabled ship

As the stern of the vessel was nearing the rocky coastline, the captain ordered an evacuation. Pictures show the crew assembled on the top deck, and an Italian Air Force helicopter attempted to remove the crew. However, due to high winds, the evacuation could not proceed.

A second, larger tugboat reached the livestock carrier and was able to position the ship into the weather and stop it from drifting. With the anchors, they were able to hold the vessel overnight in position.

At daylight, the rescue mission resumed, and the vessel is now positioned in the Golfo di Palmas on the southwest coast of Sardinia.

Italy’s Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edward Rixi, congratulated the Italian forces in coordination with the Port Authority for their efforts. He highlighted how a breakdown on the open sea can turn into an emergency in a matter of minutes.

