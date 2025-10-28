Iranian Prosecutors Seek $170M Fine in Connection With MSC Aries Seizure

Iranian prosecutors are seeking a hefty fine from London-based Zodiac Maritime in connection with the seizure of MSC Aries, the Zodiac-owned boxship that was seized by Iranian forces in February on the pretext of carrying "hazardous and harmful materials." Charges have been filed in connection with the case in Iranian courts.

"A fine of $170 million has been demanded against its owner, of Israeli origin," said judicial spokesman Asghar Jahangir on Tuesday.

MSC Aries was seized by Iranian operatives near the Strait of Hormuz on April 13, 2024, one day before Iran launched a massive drone and missile attack on Israel. The ship was impounded and its 25 crewmembers were detained. The seizure was not out of character for Iran, where authorities periodically capture diplomatically-relevant vessels at moments of geopolitical tension.

MSC Aries is owned by an affiliate of Zodiac Maritime and bareboat chartered to operator MSC. Zodiac is domiciled in the UK and considers itself a British firm; one of its owners is Eyal Ofer, one of the world's 100 richest people, who currently manages his fortune out of Monaco. Ofer is of Israeli extraction: he is one of the two sons of Israeli shipping legend Sammy Ofer, and is described by some Israeli media as "Israel's wealthiest individual." In Iran, he is considered a "Zionist capitalist," and stands accused of "financing terrorism."

A hazmat-carriage charge - like the underlying offense claimed by Iran - is unusual, as it is normal for container ships to carry hazardous goods in bulk. A safety violation of this type would typically be treated as a civil or administrative matter in most global seaports, not a criminal case, and the shipowner would be allowed to post a bond to release the vessel while the court process played out.