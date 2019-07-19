Iran Seizes Two UK-Operated Tankers

Stena Impero (file image courtesy Stena Bulk)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-19 15:35:52

UK shipowner Stena Bulk reports that the UK-flagged product tanker Stena Impero has dropped out of contact and headed towards Iran after she was approached by a helicopter and several small craft in the Strait of Hormuz. An additional tanker, the UK-managed VLCC Mesdar, also diverted towards Iran's coast Friday and is believed to have been captured by Iranian forces.

"Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management can confirm that at approximately 1600 BST on 19th July UK registered vessel Stena Impero (built 2018, 49,683 DWT) was approached by unidentified small crafts and a helicopter during transit of the Strait of Hormuz while the vessel was in international waters," Stena said in a statement. "We are presently unable to contact the vessel which is now heading north towards Iran."

In a statement, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that its naval forces have seized the Impero. "UK tanker ship, Stena Impero, has been detained by the vessels unit of the IRGC Navy's First Naval Zone at the request of the Ports and Maritime Organization's office of Hormuzgan province for disregarding international maritime rules and regulations as it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz this afternoon," IRGC said. The organization said that the Impero would be handed over to Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization for an investigation.

The Stena Impero's last received AIS transmissions indicate that she was making 13 knots towards the Iranian island of Qeshm, a center of activity for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

An unnamed source told Fars that "the British ship had switched off its tracking systems in violation of maritime rules and regulations and was making an entry from the exit point of the Strait of Hormuz in the south, disregarding the established procedures that require all entries be made through the northern pass." The northern portion of the strait is administered by Iran.

23 seafarers are aboard the Impero, and there have been no reported injuries, Stena Bulk said. Stena and ship manager Northern Marine Management said that the safety and welfare of the crew is their top priority.

American officials say that Iran may also have seized the UK-managed VLCC Mesdar, which turned north towards Iranian waters at about the same time as the Impero's seizure. The Liberian-flagged Mesdar was originally bound for the Saudi oil port of Ras Tanura, but her last AIS transmission showed her headed towards the Iranian coast on the western side of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has not claimed responsibility for the Mesdar's diversion from her commercial voyage, but one American source told CNN that the vessel has indeed been seized by the IRGC.

The Mesdar's trackline, green, in the hours before she ceased AIS transmission (Julian Borger / MarineTraffic)

Senior Iranian officials have recently called for the IRGC to capture a British tanker in retaliation for the UK's seizure of the Iranian-controlled VLCC Grace 1. The IRGC's boarding of the Impero followed shortly after a court in Gibraltar moved to extend the Grace 1's detention by an additional month; the UK contends that the Grace was carrying 2.1 million barrels of light crude to a refinery in Syria in violation of EU sanctions on the Syrian government.

The Impero and Mesdar are the second and third tankers that the IRGC has seized this week. In an apparently unrelated move last weekend, IRGC units captured a small Panama-flagged product tanker - the Riah - on suspicion of fuel smuggling, a common criminal activity on Iran's borders.

The U.S. and the UK also accuse Iran of staging attacks on six merchant tankers off the coast of the UAE in May and June. Iran denies involvement in those incidents.