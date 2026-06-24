Iran Releases Filipino and Ukrainian Crews from Seized MSC Ship

Officials in both the Philippines and Ukraine are reporting that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has released at least some of the seafarers who were working aboard a Greek-owned containership that was seized in April. A total of eight crewmembers from the Epimonidas were repatriated with expectations that additional crewmembers will be released in the coming days.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that four crewmembers from the ship have arrived back in Ukraine and were reunited with their families. It said they had been working through the Ukrainian embassy in Greece to obtain the release of the crew, which had been held since April.

The Philippines’ Department of Migrant Workers also reported that four crewmembers from the same ship arrived back in the Philippines late on June 22. They were said to be in good health but are also receiving medical checks.

The agency reported that two other seafarers had already returned to the Philippines from the ship. It said another crewmember was expected to arrive on Thursday, while three others remain in Iran. It expects the remaining individuals will be repatriated once clearance is given by the Iranian military authorities.

The Epimonidas (94,769 dwt) was one of two containerships operating for MSC that attempted to break out through the Strait of Hormuz on April 22. The ship, which is registered in Liberia and managed by Greece’s Techomar group, was about eight nautical miles from Iran when it reported being fired upon. Built in 1998, and with a capacity of 6,690 TEU, the reports said the bridge of the ship was heavily damaged. The IRGC released images of their forces storming the ship, and it was directed to sail to Iran.

It was seized alongside the MSC Francesca (174,897 dwt), which also reported being shot at before being boarded. The ship, with a capacity of 11,312 TEU and registered in Panama, was also directed toward Iran.

The IRGC asserted that the ships had attempted to enter the Strait of Hormuz without permission.

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There was no word about how many crew in total were aboard the two ships or if crew from the MSC Francesca were also being released. Iran has repeatedly asserted that MSC is associated with Israeli interests, and for that reason, its ships have been targeted.

Two years earlier, in 2024, Iran also seized the MSC Aries, a containership owned by London-based Zodiac Maritime, saying it was in support of the Houthis. The ship had a crew of 25, who were eventually released, but reports said Iran was demanding a fine of $170 million for the release of the vessel.

