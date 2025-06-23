Investigators Set to Take Over as Bayesian Reaches Shore

The salvage of the wrecked superyacht Bayesian has been completed in two stages over the weekend after it was lifted from the sea floor. The yacht, which measures 184 feet (56 meters) in length, was placed on a specially created steel structure on the dock in the small Sicilian port of Termini Imerese and is now in the hands of Italian investigators.

The salvage operation continued on Saturday as the vessel was pumped out with suction pumps, and venting began to remove any gas that might have built up in the hull and interior spaces. The vessel still has its fuel aboard.

As part of the salvage operation, investigators requested several tests before the hull was removed from the water. After it was pumped dry, the yacht remained in the water for another hour to look for potential leaks or breaches in the hull’s seals. After the hull was raised, special sensors scanned the full length of the yacht.

After the initial testing and preparations were completed, the heavy lift crane Hebo Lift 10 sailed to the port and was positioned by making a 90-degree turn. It completed the lifting of Bayesian to the dock. The second lifting barge, Hebo Heavy Lift 2, remained at the salvage site. It is recovering the mast, which was cut off the ship last week, as well as other debris from the sea floor. The mast with be transported and placed next to the vessel on the dock.

Il Bayesian è stato adagiato sul molo del porto di Termini Imerese: le prime immagini ravvicinate girate col drone pic.twitter.com/g51gE2viGw — Local Team (@localteamit) June 23, 2025

Investigators report that they are making a specific list of questions for a team of examiners that will be going over the vessel. However, they will have to wait two weeks so that the vessel can be properly vented before investigators can go aboard. Among the areas they have been assigned to explore are the hull and the engine room, as well as the areas below deck that should have remained watertight. Previously, it was reported they would be looking at the position of doors on the vessel and the retractable keel to confirm their positions.

The teams are also working to recover data from the computers and systems in the engine room and the control room of the yacht. Italy has a full criminal investigation underway.

The British report released earlier this year found that the vessel was susceptible to rolling over if encountered winds greater than 73 mph. It is believed the vessel was struck by winds reaching 80 mph while it was anchored off a small fishing village on Scilly on August 19, 2024. They had put into the port area believing it was sheltered and could help protect the vessel from expected thunderstorms.

Statements have said that the vessel’s watertight hatches were closed, but investigators want to determine what position they were in, as it could have hastened the sinking. Also, they are seeking to determine if the captain and Mike Lynch, who had chartered the boat for the party cruise, were aware of its vulnerabilities in the high winds.

Lynch and six of his guests, including his daughter, died when the vessel was lost. Fifteen people, including Lynch’s wife, were rescued.