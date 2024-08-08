Investigation Underway into Ultra Galaxy Casualty off South Africa

While bad weather continues to hamper the salvage efforts of the broken bulker Ultra Galaxy, officials from the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) report the investigation process into the cause of casualty is underway. Under maritime law, Panama as the flag state of the vessel is leading the investigation while South Africa because it was affected by the wreck is assisting in the efforts.

SAMSA reports that a team consisting of a surveyor and a technical expert from Panama is arriving in the country and will be meeting with SAMSA. This comes after the investigators from Panama flew to the Philippines for interviews with the crew of the Ultra Galaxy which have already been repatriated after they were rescued from the ship a month ago.

There are several working theories that SAMSA said will be part of the investigation while they also declined to speculate on the cause of the casualty. Officials however shared a few details based on their review of information and initial interviews with the crew. They were seeking to end some of the speculation in the South African media.

Speaking to the media, SAMSA Chief Operations Officer Sobantu Tilayi said there is “nothing to suggest it (Ultra Galaxy) had broken any laws.” Some of the speculation has centered on whether the cargo shifted before the storm and was later exasperated by the high seas as well as possible mistakes in navigation by the vessel before or during the storm.

Tilayi said the list seemed to indicate the cargo had shifted but the investigation would be looking into the cause of the cargo shifting. However, he said when the South African authorities received the distress call the storm was already underway that ultimately claimed the Ultra Galaxy. He said a review of the logs showed the crew tried to alter course before the casualty of the vessel which had been sailing eastbound toward Tanzania.

South African officials coordinated the rescue of the 18 Filipino crewmembers and conducted interviews before they left the country. Those interviews are being shared with the investigators from Panama.

The salvage team they said has been able to determine the location of the remaining oil aboard the Ultra Galaxy. However, they require a window of a week of calm weather to proceed with the operation which will include heating the oil and siphoning it from the tanks. A platform supply vessel continues to stand by with the necessary equipment for the oil removal process. In the meantime, the shore cleanup continues, but they did not say if the vessel continues to leak oil.

Representatives of the P&I Club are also on scene assisting in the salvage operation. They noted the focus currently is on the oil and environmental impact. A plan for the removal of the hulk will be determined in the second stage of the salvage operation.

