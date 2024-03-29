Indian Navy Operation Underway to Rescue Hijacked Fishing Boat

A spokesperson for the Indian Navy reports they have an operation underway today to rescue a hijacked Iranian fishing boat. They are responding to a report of nine armed pirates having boarded the dhow and a visual sighting by the Navy has confirmed the presence of the pirates aboard the vessel.

The fishing boat the Al Kambar was boarded on March 28. The Indian Navy reports it was approximately 90 nautical miles southwest of Socotra, an island belonging to Yemen in the Indian Ocean. It has been identified as a hot spot for pirate activity.

This incident comes just two days after the Maritime Security Center for the Horn of Africa reiterated its warning for the waters around Socotra. On Wednesday, they warned that they still believed four pirate action groups were active in the region. Based on the suspicious approaches and the attempted attack on a tanker a week ago, EUNAVFOR ATALANTA warned of the possibility of piracy-related incidents estimating the groups could be active off the north of Socotra.

“The possibility of attacks in the Gulf of Aden cannot be dismissed,” they wrote in the March 27 warning. “Although there have been no piracy-related incidents in the past seven days, ATALANTA continues to assess the threat as Moderate (where an attack is a realistic possibility) off the Somali coasts.” They warned that typically the attacks come within 12 days of the hijacking of dhows and that they believed the armed groups were still intent on seizing other dhows to use as motherships for attacks on commercial shipping.

Indian Navy highlighted that they confirmed pirates are currently aboard the vessel

The Indian Navy reports it intercepted the Al Kambar today, March 29. Two Indian ships were diverted to locate the dhow. They released a picture showing one of the armed pirates aboard the dhow while saying the operation was underway to rescue the hijacked fishing vessel and its crew.

Two months ago, the Indian Navy also working with Sri Lanka and the Seychelles intervened and rescued the crew of another dhow that had been taken in the Indian Ocean. Elite commando teams from the Indian Navy also conducted missions freeing the Navibulgar vessel Ruen and scaring off the pirates that boarded Lila Norfolk at the beginning of January. In the first 100 days of its latest mission, the Indian Navy reports it has responded to 18 incidents and has played a pivotal role as the “First Responder” for critical situations in the Indian Ocean.

