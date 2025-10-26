Indian Coast Guard Rescues 31 Fishermen After 11 Days Adrift

The Indian Coast completed a successful search and rescue mission in the Arabian Sea that saved 31 fishermen who had been adrift for 11 days. The Coast Guard says that locating the fishermen was complicated by bad weather, causing rough seas and strong winds across the region.

The fishing boat Sant Anton-1, which operates out of Goa, was last reported 100 nautical miles off New Mangalore. The vessel was reported missing on October 24, and the Coast Guard launched the search operation.

A Coast Guard plane based in Kochi was tasked with the aerial search for the missing boat. At the same time, the ICGS Kasturba Gandhi, which was on its normal patrol in the Arabian Sea, was ordered to divert toward the boat’s last reported position.

Indian Coast Guard evacuated the fishermen and aided with the repairs and towing of the disabled fishing boat (ICG)

The Coast Guard reports that its operations center used real-time weather data to plot the probable drift of the boat. They directed the search to the updated location, and on October 25, the Dornier aircraft sighted the fishing boat. The Kasturba Gandhi was directed to the location, confirming that the boat had drifted significantly due to the adverse weather.

The Coast Guard evacuated the fishermen and provided assistance to the boat. A damage assessment determined that the boat’s steering gear had failed. The Coast Guard assisted with repairs and ensured the watertight integrity of the fishing boat. They aided another fishing boat in taking the disabled boat in tow to Honnavar fishing harbor.