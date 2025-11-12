New Bahrain-Qatar Ferry Link Symbolizes End of a 55-Year Feud

Bahrain and Qatar have for the first time established a direct ferry link. Previously, GCC citizens who wished to travel between the two countries had to fly, or take a long land route through Saudi Arabia subject to border controls. The new ferry route, which went into service on November 6, makes the direct transit in 50 minutes. Initially, two return services will run each day, but from this modest start the operator wants to build a higher-volume service.

The establishment of the new service is politically significant, as for decades the two countries have been in dispute about the border between the two countries, a dispute which also covered differences in the relationship each country enjoys with Iran. With such a move normally indicative in diplomatic circles of a new mood, Qatar last week also appointed a new ambassador - Nasser Abdullah Hassan Al Nassr - to Bahrain. His predecessor had served for only a year.

The underlying border dispute was largely cleared up in 2001, when an International Court of Justice judgment was formally accepted by both sides. Bahrain was awarded the Hawar islands, just offshore of Qatar's north-western coast, a finding reflected in a substantial eastward adjustment to the maritime border between the two countries, a change which benefitted Bahrain.

Bahrain's claim to the historical town of Zubarah, on the Qatari mainland and opposite the Hawar Islands, was however rejected, an award which continued to rankle with Bahrain because Zubarah is the ancient home of origin of Bahrain's Khalifa royal family. Zubarah two centuries ago was a major pearl diving center, and the substantial ruins of the city, which are well-preserved by the Qatari authorities, were designated as an UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2013.

The new ferry service is being run by the Bahraini Masar Group, a private operator. It plies between Saadah Marina on Muharraq Island in Bahrain and Al Ruwais Port in Qatar. The service will at first only carry foot passengers who are also GCC citizens, so its introduction will be limited. But it may appeal to the Bahraini Shi'a population, which has strong familial ties to Iran, as those who cross to Qatar from Bahrain will now be able to fly on to Iran.

Such a move can be regarded as a necessary precursor to the introduction of a common travel area within the GCC, which implies the removal of barriers to travel between GCC states that have occasionally been put in place in recent decades when quarrels and disputes have arisen between neighbors. The common travel area is being advanced by the introduction later this year of the Unified GCC Tourist Visa.