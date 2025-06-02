In Memoriam: Industry Remembers Jim Lawrence



One of the stalwarts of the modern shipping industry and known to all as a statesman who brought the industry together, Jim Lawrence passed away on June 1. News of his passing at age 70 was released on Monday afternoon by MTI Network, which Lawrence remained as founder and chairman at the time of his death.

Throughout his career, which included a stint at Lloyd’s List before going on to lead the Connecticut Maritime Association for more than 30 years, founding Marine Money, and MTI Network, was all about being a staunch supporter of the maritime industry and a source for discussion and information. Lawrence is remembered for his steadfast support of the industry and push to drive the industry forward.

Lawrence joined the Connecticut Maritime Association, a non-profit that represents aspects of shipping and international trade, in 1988 and became the face of the annual CMA Conference held each March. It is known for bringing together leaders from, as the organization describes it, “bunker brokers and tug-boat operators to lawyers and underwriters, to ship owners, brokers and managers, shippers and merchants of all kinds of cargo.” A membership-driven organization it also seeks to mentor the future with its education foundation and the Commodore Gala Dinner of which Lawrence was a familiar face at the event promoting the best of the industry. In 2018, when he stepped away from the leadership of CMA, he highlighted that the organization would be in good hands with Informa to continue its mission.

Professionally he also was a founder in 1988 of Marine Money and served as Chairman for the organization which is recognized as the source of information in ship finance. It also hosts conferences to bring together industry leaders. He also co-founded MTI Network, a crisis communication network for the maritime industry, in 1990.

His colleagues at MTI said of him, “Jim was always a much-loved and deeply respected member of the MTI family. Over the years, he worked on numerous high-profile incidents, offering invaluable advice to clients both in the U.S. and internationally. He was not only a trusted advisor but also a prominent figure in the U.S. maritime industry.”

His support of mariners and the industry extended further. For 15 years, he also served on the board of the Seaman’s Church Institute. An ecumenical agency based in New York City, the Church is dedicated to promoting the safety, dignity, and improved working environment for seafarers and providing critical support. Lawrence in the last few years also became a board member of the OPA 90 Forum, a non-profit organization supporting the industry with OPA 90 (the U.S.’s Oil Pollution Act of 1990).

Lawrence’s unwavering support and dedication to the maritime industry earned him the U.S. Coast Guard’s Distinguished Public Service Award in 2019.

“Jim was always a consummate professional, but to us, he was always Jim – incredibly energetic, hugely good fun, and incredibly knowledgeable about the shipping industry,” writes his colleagues at MTI Networks. “Whether climbing Mt Kilimanjaro or providing sensitive advice to clients he was a force to be reckoned with and will be missed by us all.”

The Maritime Executive joins with the industry to remember the lasting contributions of Jim Lawrence. We extend our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues on the loss of a steadfast and loyal supporter.