IMO Postpones More Meetings

By The Maritime Executive 03-15-2020 05:53:53

The IMO has postponed a number of meetings following the global coronavirus outbreak.

The move comes after the IMO Secretariat considered the advice provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Government of the United Kingdom and actions taken by other UN agencies.

The following meetings are now postponed:

• the 7th meeting of the Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships, scheduled to take place from March 23 to 27, 2020;

• the 33rd meeting of the E&T Group (IMSBC), scheduled to take place from March 23 to 27, 2020;

• the 75th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), scheduled to take place from March 30 to April 3, 2020.

These postponements are in addition to those already announced on March 6::

• the meeting of the Scientific Group of the London Convention and London Protocol scheduled to take place from March 9 to 13, 2020; and

• the 107th session of the Legal Committee, scheduled to take place from March 16 to 20, 2020.

The IMO Secretariat will continue to monitor all developments related to COVID-19 and will advise as soon as possible on future developments. Rescheduling of the meetings listed above will be announced in good time for delegates to make appropriate arrangements.

IMO staff are working from home where possible.