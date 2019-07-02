IMO Launches Women in Maritime Video

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-02 18:30:43

The IMO has produced a new film to showcase its Women in Maritime program.

The program, initiated in 1988, supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5: Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls. The program supports the participation of women in both shore-based and sea-going posts, under the slogan Training-Visibility-Recognition, through a wide range of gender-specific activities.

IMO Member States are encouraged to enable women to train alongside men at maritime academies. Today, female graduates from IMO's training institutes, the World Maritime University (WMU) and the IMO International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) hold positions of responsibility across the maritime world. WMU has had more than 1,000 female graduates to date, while IMLI was the first UN body to include a requirement that 50 percent of its places be reserved for women.

As well as training opportunities, IMO has facilitated the establishment of seven regional associations for women in the maritime sector across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Latin America, the Middle East and the Pacific Islands, some 152 countries and dependent territories and nearly 500 participants. These associations support women by providing mentoring and networking opportunities, and many are working to promote careers in maritime to younger people.

Studies show that diversity matters, says the IMO. It's better for teamwork, better for leadership - and better for profits. Apart from the social imperative to promote diversity in the 21st century, supply and demand in the labor force dictate that the industry simply cannot afford to ignore women - a huge potential workforce.