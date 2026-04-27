IMO Braces for a Tough Week as MEPC84 Resumes Net-Zero Debate



The battle lines are being drawn, and the protestors are on the doorstep of the International Maritime Organization as it resumes the debate on its Net-Zero Framework. After a last-minute decision to table the debate for six months to save the proposal, the IMO is now expected to face more heated debate and obstructionist tactics despite the call of the Secretary-General, who said this week’s important task was to find convergence to make meaningful progress.

Everyone expects a “real fight,” writes The Financial Times, as the United States and the Trump administration lead the fight with the vow to derail efforts at carbon pricing. The Trump administration emerged solidly against the framework, saying the IMO was too focused on non-realistic alternative fuels and arguing against restrictions on traditional fuels. It says it favors a “more pragmatic approach, flexible, and incentive-based,” while calling carbon pricing a tax on American consumers and the industry.

Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez tried to sound a more positive tone in his opening remarks on Monday, telling member states that progress had been made in the past six months. He said some member states had used the past six months “wisely and productively.” He said the efforts demonstrated a “genuine commitment to address the concerns” raised at the last sessions and to move forward. Furthermore, he said the goal was to make progress towards consensus on mid-term greenhouse gas reduction measures.

He said the work of the subcommittees was providing a solid basis for further progress on the globally harmonized report. He, however, admitted large gaps on the economic elements, encouraging member states to work toward a shared understanding.

Critics have questioned the authority to run a global fund with the money from the carbon tax. In addition to the United States, there’s strong opposition from Saudi Arabia, and critics raise concern that powerful nations, such as Greece and Cyprus, that represent large blocks of shipowners and operators, are backing away from earlier agreements on the Net-Zero Framework. The position of Liberia and Panama as the largest flag states will also be critical.

“My request to you is that we engage in constructive and pragmatic exchanges,” said Secretary-General Dominguez in a not-so-veiled rebuke after last October’s tumultuous session. “Listen to one another, there is no need to argue. We are adult enough to agree to disagree. There is no reason to repeat what happened last October. There is no need for it.”

Despite the support of China and the Europeans, and the advocacy of small island nation states, it is unclear whether the effort can be revived and come to a consensus. Supporters argue that 60 nations are behind the program and will vote in favor. Many, however, have low expectations for the IMO this week.

Out front of the headquarters and along the River Thames, Lambeth Bridge, and the approaches to the IMO, protestors made their views known. They hung banners saying “Stand up to Trump” and “Deliver green shipping now.”

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"The IMO Net-Zero Framework is not just a climate measure – it's a test of whether international cooperation can survive in an era of increasing geopolitical pressure,” said Em Fenton, Senior Director of Climate Diplomacy, at Opportunity Green. “A majority of the world's nations want this to succeed. Opposition may be loud, but that doesn’t mean it will drown out the voices for ambition and justice, many of whom come from communities most greatly affected by climate impacts.”

The IMO session is scheduled to run through Friday, May 1. The Net-Zero Framework is the primary element of business, although there are also sections for ballast water management, biofouling, and marine plastic litter management on the agenda.