Hyundai Partnership Designs Hydrogen System for Ship Transport

Concept design for a vessel and containment system to transport large quantities of hydrogen (HD KSOE)

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering and its subsidiaries, HD Hyundai Heavy Industry and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard working with a series of partners have made significant progress in the development of a hydrogen system for a liquefied hydrogen carrier. They are the latest to report progress in the industry’s efforts to develop the technology that will support large-scale hydrogen transportation, critical to its development as an alternative energy source.

DNV highlights that efficient transport by ship of large quantities of hydrogen faces several challenges. Key among them is the complexity of holding hydrogen at minus 253 degrees Celsius, some 100 degrees colder than LNG. Finding solutions to this challenge is vital notes DNV which believes shipping has an important role in unlocking the use of hydrogen in decarbonizing heavy industries, such as steel and cement production.

HD KSOE is working with partners that include Woodside Energy, Linde Kryotechnik, and Cryostar on the development of new technologies. The efforts are exploring new hydrogen transportation and storage solutions, aiming to commercialize their advancements.

HD KSOE's new system utilizes boil-off gas from hydrogen transport for a hybrid propulsion system, integrating hydrogen DF engines and fuel cells.

"This new system is expected to accelerate the development of the hydrogen shipping value chain,” said Maria Gonzalez-Perez, Vice President Strategic Planning & Portfolio New Energy of Woodside Energy. “To realize hydrogen shipping, the roles of hydrogen producers, consumers, and shipyards are crucial. Through ongoing collaboration, we hope to develop solutions to accelerate the growth of hydrogen.”

DNV has joined the effort noting that they believe the partnership can help to build confidence and overcome the challenges of hydrogen transportation for shipping. By involving experts in cryogenics as well as producers and consumers they hope to draw in broad expertise. Shipbuilders and designs look to leverage their broad experience in handling LNG and other gases for shipment.



DNV recently awarded an Approval in Principle (AIP) for the new hydrogen system. HD KSOE aims to complete the development of the hydrogen carrier technology that enables large-capacity hydrogen transportation and storage by around 2030.

