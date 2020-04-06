Hurtigruten Extends Suspension of Operations

Expedition cruise line Hurtigruten has announced that it will extend its temporary suspension of operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic until May 12.

“The situation is affecting virtually everyone in one way or another. Hurtigruten is no exception. This is a setback for us, for the local communities we work with and for our guests. But the setback is only temporarily,” says Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

All Hurtigruten expedition cruises will be suspended until May 12. In addition to already cancelled cruises, this includes the MS Fridtjof Nansen’s departure from Hamburg on April 29 as well as MS Spitsbergen’s departure from Longyearbyen on May 6.

Hurtigruten’s Alaska expedition cruise season will be postponed to July due to new travel restrictions from Canadian authorities. This means that the May 17, May 31, Jun 12, Jun 24 and July 1 MS Roald Amundsen Alaska departures will be canceled.

Operations on the Norwegian coast will be suspended through May?20. As of now, the first scheduled round trip departure from Bergen will be on May 21.??

“Seeing our ships laying idle for a prolonged period of time instead of exploring is difficult. These are extraordinary and emotional times for the entire Hurtigruten team. But I firmly believe it is the only responsible decision in the extraordinary crisis the world is currently facing,” Skjeldam says.

In agreement with the Norwegian Ministry of Transport, Hurtigruten has deployed two ships in an amended domestic schedule. The newly upgraded?MS Richard With and MS?Vesterålen?is bringing critical supplies?and goods to local?Norwegian?communities?hit hard by?travel restrictions.?

Hurtigruten has not had any confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases on any ships.

