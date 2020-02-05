Huntington Ingalls Buys Kongsberg's UUV Division

A team with the Department of Naval Research deploys a modified REMUS 600 for mine countermeasures testing (USN) By The Maritime Executive 02-05-2020 04:50:00

Huntington Ingalls Industries announced Wednesday that it has agreed to buy Massachussets-based marine robotics company Hydroid from its current owner, Kongsberg Maritime. HII and Kongsberg are also establishing an alliance to market their joint capabilities to the U.S. government.

Hydroid is best known as the maker of the REMUS series of underwater unmanned vehicles (UUVs), which are in widespread commercial, scientific and government use for oceanographic research, surveying, hydrography and (with special adaptations) for mine countermeasures.

The U.S. Navy provides the overwhelming majority of HII's business, and Navy leadership has signaled an intention to look at unmanned and minimally-manned vessel options in order to achieve mission goals in the decades ahead. In a statement, HII said that it sees Hydroid as an important addition to its portfolio in the growing unmanned systems market.

The value of the transaction is $350 million, and HII expects that tax benefits will absorb about $50 million of the purchase price.

"Hydroid’s advanced capabilities and reputation for excellence in autonomous and unmanned maritime systems provide the perfect complement to our existing unmanned operations, including Proteus in Panama City and our partnership with Boeing to produce the Orca XLUUV," said HII president and CEO Mike Petters. "This transaction, along with the strategic alliance with Kongsberg Maritime, demonstrates our long term commitment to the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard and our national security customers and allies globally."