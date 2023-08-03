Hull Breach Causes Oil Spill from Great Lakes Freighter off Michigan

USCG responded to the laker which was leaking oil due to a ull breach (USCG photo)

The U.S. Coast Guard along with state and local agencies was responding to a Great Lakes freighter that was leaking oil in Lake Michigan while anchored just off the coast. Residents were briefly warned to stay away from the beaches, but in coordination with NOAA, the Coast Guard later said it was mapping the projected movement of the spill and that it was safe to go to the beaches. People were cautioned to remain on the lookout for possible diesel oil contamination.

The 50-year old laker Manitowoc, owned by Rand Logistics and operated by the group’s Grand River Navigation reported the oil spill to the U.S. Coast Guard Wednesday afternoon. The vessel registered in the U.S. is 19,800 dwt and 630 feet in length.

The ship told the U.S. Coast Guard that it had a hull breach on its starboard side in the area of its diesel fuel tank. Within a few hours of the report, a USCG overflight spotted a red oil slick that was approximately 1.6 miles long and 200 yards wide projecting to the northeast from the vessel. NOAA determined that winds and currents were keeping the slick offshore.

The USCG strung absorbent booms in an attempt to contain the slick while the vessel reported it was lowering the fuel level in the tank to get it below the breach. At the same time, a crew was working to patch the breach with reports saying they initially had partially blocked the breach. Later reports are saying the breach has been plugged.

The current estimate is that at least 45,175 gallons of diesel were released into Lake Michigan. The vessel’s operators have retained a salvage company to aid in the recovery.

The self-unloading bulker remains anchored near Manistee, Michigan.

