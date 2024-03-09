Houthis Launch Massive Drone Barrage Downed by US and Coalition Warships

In possibly the largest single attack since they began targeting shipping, Yemen’s Houthi militants launched a massive barrage targeting American and other warships in both the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 9. The forces of the U.S., UK, France, and Denmark are each reporting actions including employing some of the most sophisticated weapons in the arena.

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree said that they had launched a total of 37 drones toward the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, claiming to have “successfully achieved their goals.” They also claimed responsibility for targeting the Propel Fortune, a Singapore-owned and registered bulker calling it an “American ship.” This came after he posted on Friday that their daily military update was postponed “Due to the urgent military developments in the theater of military operations.”

Earlier in the day on Friday, the Houthi had highlighted that “our strikes are escalating.” U.S. Central Command seemed to confirm the escalation confirming during the week the Houthi fired at least five anti-ship ballistic missiles hitting both the MSC Sky II and the fatal attack on the True Confidence.

The exact number of drones launched today is unclear. The U.S. reported earlier on Friday destroying two truck-mounted anti-ship missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. On Saturday, they initially said 15 and then 17 drones were destroyed and after further assessments of the engagement raised the tally to at least 28. Initial reports said the French frigate Alsace downed two drones later revised to four while the Danish frigate Iver Huitfeldt said at 4 am local time it identified drones approaching the area and surrounding ships. The Danes reported downing four drones.

Last night, HMS Richmond used its Sea Ceptor missiles to shoot down two attack drones - successfully repelling yet another illegal attack by the Iranian backed Houthis.



The UK Defense Department and Minister of Defense Grant Shapps reported the UK’s HMS Richmond deployed its Sea Ceptor missile system for the first time in combat. The sophisticated system was credited with downing two drones with the UK releasing video of the interception. The Richmond recently relieved the HMS Diamond which went to Gibraltar for maintenance and replenishment. The UK reports that Diamond is now returning to the Red Sea region to rejoin the mission.

In addition to the attacks on the warships, France’s Army Staff reports that some of the attacks appeared to be targeting the heavily damaged bulker True Confidence, which was abandoned on Wednesday after a missile strike killed three crewmembers and started a fire. France said they defended the vessel which they reported is now being towed as part of the salvage operation.

Previous unconfirmed reports also speculated that the Houthi were involved in efforts to hasten the loss of the damaged bulker Rubymar. Hours before the ship sunk last weekend, there was a report by UK security consultants Ambrey that the militants were at the ship and that some were possibly injured in an unknown activity.