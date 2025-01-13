Houthis Claim 9-Hour Attack on USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Group



A spokesperson for the Houthi militants in Yemen is claiming their forces staged attacks over a 9-hour period against the USS Harry S. Truman and the carrier strike group. While they claimed to have been successful in their goals, U.S. CENTCOM has not acknowledged the attack and today released a photo of the carrier strike group sailing in the Red Sea.

Spokesperson Yahya Saree posted a message online on January 11 claiming that over a 24-hour period, the Houthis were targeting the USS Harry S. Truman and warships working with the carrier. CENTCOM acknowledges the Truman is sailing with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg, and over the weekend was in the Red Sea.

The claim said “a number of cruise missiles and drones,” were involved in the engagement with the carrier which lasted for 9 hours. “The operation achieved its goals and forced the aircraft carrier to leave the theater of operations and flee to the far north of the Red Sea,” claimed the Houthis.

This came after unconfirmed reports that U.S. and British forces supported a new Israeli attack on positions in Yemen. The Israel Defense Forces released a statement on January 10 reporting it struck Houthi military targets on the western coast and inland Yemen. They said the attacks included the Hudaydah and Ras Isa ports as well as the Hizaz power station, a central source of energy for the Houthis.

Israel has continued to target the ports of Yemen in its response. In December it reported destroying tugs in the ports. Online pictures showed the damage to tugs in the ports and now Bloomberg is reporting a lineup of tankers has formed off Yemen due to the lack of port facilities. They are reporting at least 15 tankers were waiting offshore, some loaded with Russian oil. Bloomberg cited unconfirmed reports of further attacks on the oil storage facilities at Ras Isa at the end of last week.

The last confirmed attacks by the U.S. were announced by CENTCOM on January 8. They reported strikes against two underground weapons storage facilities in Yemen.

CENTCOM released pictures from January 12 reporting General Michael Erik Kurilla, Command of CENTCOM, had visited the carrier to see operations and meet with the crew.

"The USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group exemplifies the strength, power projection, and war fighting prowess of the U.S. Navy," said Gen. Kurilla. “The Carrier Strike Group presence in the region reinforces our commitment, alongside our partners and allies, to ensuring maritime security and deterring threats to regional stability.”

CENTCOM reports the carrier strike group has been in its area of responsibility since December 14. In less than a month, the Houthis have claimed three attacks on the carrier with CENTCOM acknowledging that missiles were shot down during one of the assaults launched from the carrier on Yemen.

