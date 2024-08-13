Houthis Again Stage Multiple Attacks on Greek-Owned Delta Tanker

The Houthis for the second time in less than a week appear to have pursued a crude oil tanker operated by Delta Tankers of Greece targeting (but missing) the vessel several times. The militants have yet to make a statement about these attacks but speculation by security consultants is that the group targeted the company because of activity with Israel.

Today’s attacks began around midnight local time and appear to have pursued the same vessel for over four hours with three separate attacks and one approach. The UK Maritime Trade Operations which track the reports from vessels issued three reports without identifying the vessel, but Reuters is quoting the Joint Maritime Information Center identifying the vessel as the Delta Atlantica.

The Delta Atlantica (161,762 dwt) is a Liberian-flagged crude oil tanker that appears to be laden after departing Iraq on August 4. The vessel’s AIS shows a destination of Greece. Last Friday, August 9, UKMTO received reports of four attacks on the Delta Blue (158,322 dwt) another vessel operated by Delta Tankers. The Delta Blue yesterday successfully transited the Suez Canal without incident or damage from any of the attacks.

Today began with the report of an explosion in the distance while the Delta Atlantica was approximately 63 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah. The master later reported an approach by a small boat that was acting “suspiciously” and flashed lights toward the tanker. About an hour and a half later the vessel reported a second explosion in close proximity.

The fourth report came about 45 minutes later with the tanker reporting an attack by an uncrewed surface vessel. The drone was reported “successfully disabled,” without details. Last week, security guards were able to detonate one of the bomb boats before it was close enough to the tanker to cause damage.

The attacks took place over a distance of approximately 35 nautical miles based on the reports. UKMTO numbers it the 107th incident in 2024. The Houthis claim over 150 attacks since the start campaign in late 2023 while Western analysts refer to more than 70 vessels being attacked. In July, EUNAVFOR Aspides reported that it has responded to over 250 requests from merchant vessels.

Reuters is also quoting the JMIC citing a second crude oil tanker targeted today. The vessel is identified as On Phoenix (114,623 dwt) registered in Panama and managed by Anglo Eastern. The vessel’s AIS shows it departed Kuwait bound for Amsterdam. The only details on this attack were reports of an explosion while the tanker was 97 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah.

In this phase, the Houthis seem to be attacking fewer vessels. While in the past they sometimes fired on the same ship more than once, they now appear to be pursuing the vessels over greater distances and using multiple means of attack.