HII Prepares to Start First Simultaneous Assembly of Two USN Carriers

Newport News Shipbuilding is preparing to start work on the fourth carrier in the Ford-class marking the first time it has built two carriers simultaneously in the same dry dock. Assembly of the new Enterprise (CVN 80) has been underway for 26 months since the ceremonial keel laying in August 2022, and in early 2025 the yard anticipates starting assembly of Doris Miller (CVN 81).

HII highlights that it operates the only shipyard in the United States capable of designing, building, and refueling nuclear-powered aircraft carriers for the Navy, and now for the first time it will have two in the construction dry dock while a third, John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) is outfitting ahead of her anticipated 2025 deliver to the U.S. Navy. Janes reports the construction project will be underway in the biggest construction dry dock in the Western Hemisphere. They report Dry Dock 12 at Newport News SB measures 662 meters by 76 meters (2,172 feet by 249 feet) and recently completed renovations to make the two carrier assembly possible.

Newport News reports it began the process of repositioning the Enterprise, floating for the first time the midbody section of the future carrier. The operation began on October 31 slowly filling the dock with more than 100 million gallons of water. A series of winches and guidelines were used to move the midbody to the western end of the dry dock and to place it on a new series of blocks.

Pre-assembly work is underway on the Doris Miller and HII anticipates it will commence assembly early in 2025 at the eastern end of the dry dock.

Midbody of the Enterprise prior to being floated (HII)

Construction of the Enterprise began in 2017 with advance procurement and advance fabrication starting a year earlier. Official delivery of the first vessel of the class, Gerald R. Ford, took place in June 2017 and was followed by the float out of the Kennedy in December 2019.

HII highlights that the Ford class is the most advanced carriers featuring a new nuclear power plant, a redesigned island, electromagnetic catapults, improved weapons movement, an enhanced flight deck to support increased operational efficiency, and growth margin for future technologies.

Enterprise afloat for the repositioning in the dry dock (HII)

At the beginning of 2019, the Navy executed contract modifications valued at $15.2 billion for the detail design and construction of the next two carriers making possible the simultaneous operation. HII highlights that the Navy’s use of the strategy drives efficiency and reduces cost while expediting the construction process.

The construction contract calls for the delivery of the Enterprise in 2028. The Doris Miller is scheduled for delivery in 2032.