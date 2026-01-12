Hapag’s Terminal Operator Takes Full Ownership of Port Everglades Facility



Hapag-Lloyd’s Hanseatic Global Terminals is continuing to execute on its growth strategy, with reports that it has taken full ownership of Port Everglades'Florida International Terminal. Major carriers have been working to build out their terminal operations in support of corporate goals and a positive business opportunity.

Hapag-Lloyd and Grupo Empresas Navieras, through its affiliate Agunsa Universales, have operated the terminal in Port Everglades for a decade. The companies reported they have reached an agreement regarding the capital structure of the operation. Hanseatic Global Terminals will become the sole owner of FIT. Agunsa USA, which is working to consolidate GEN's port, logistics, and towage operations, had previously owned approximately a third of the joint operation in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the companies, FIT is strategically located in South Florida, serving one of the largest consumer markets globally. The terminal specializes in container and general cargo handling and provides direct connectivity to major highways and rail networks, ensuring efficient inland and intermodal transportation and access to the region’s hinterland.

In 2024, the terminal announced a new 10-year lease with the port running to 2035 for the facility located on 46 acres in the Southport area of Port Everglades. As part of the concession, it reported plans to invest $25 million. The terminal has four berths with six ship-to-shore cranes. It handled over 330,000 in 2024 and over 2.8 million tonnes of cargo.

Established in 2023, Hanseatic Global Terminals operates as an independent entity within the Hapag-Lloyd Group, focusing on terminals and infrastructure. Hanseatic aims to grow from 21 port terminals to approximately 30 globally by 2030.