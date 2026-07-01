Hapag-Lloyd Continues to Invest in its Portfolio of Port Terminals

Hapag-Lloyd, three years after launching a port terminal company, Hanseatic Global Terminals, is continuing to expand its portfolio. The company announced negotiations for investments in Hamburg, Germany, and Tangier Med, Morocco, for its portfolio as it works toward a goal of more than 30 terminals by 2030.

The company has completed a terms sheet outlining the key conditions for an intended investment in Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg. It calls for Hanseatic Global Terminals to acquire a 20 percent stake in the operation from Eurogate.

The terminal is one of the major facilities in the Port of Hamburg, currently with an annual capacity of 2.5 million TEU. Hanseatic Global Terminals will be investing as efforts are underway for a planned western extension of the terminal and further modernization and automation. It is expected to further increase the capacity of the Hamburg location.

“The agreement marks another important step in strengthening our Terminal Portfolio in Europe. Together with our partners, we aim to support the further development of efficient, future-ready terminal infrastructure that benefits customers, ports, and global trade,” said Dheeraj Bhatia, CEO of Hanseatic Global Terminals.

It points to the opportunities for digitalization and increased automation at the terminal as well as the electrification of cargo handling. It looks to further develop Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg to enhance its role as a logistics hub in Northern Europe.



Hapag highlights that it is also a further demonstration on its long-term commitment to the Port of Hamburg. It already holds a stake in Container Terminal Altenwerder, also in Hamburg.

As part of the negotiations with Eurogate, Hanseatic Global Terminals would also increase its stake in the TC3 container terminal in the Moroccan port of Tangier. It calls for increasing its participation from 10 to 20 percent, acquiring the stake from Eurogate.

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It highlights the importance that the Tangier Med port has taken on in the global routing. It serves as a key transshipment port for vessels coming from Asia and for access across the Mediterranean.

Established in 2023, Hanseatic Global Terminals currently manages a portfolio of stakes in 26 terminals and logistic services in 13 countries. It participates with India’s J M Baxi, having increased its investment to a 50 percent stake earlier this year. It also entered Latin America in 2025 and continues to expand its investments. It recently took a 50 percent interest in a new greenfield port project in Brazil and took full ownership of the Florida International Terminal.