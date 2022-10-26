GTT Receives Approval for Lower Cost, Efficient Three Tank LNG Carrier

GTT reports it designed a carrier that would use three instead of four tanks (file photo)

Recognized as the leader in the development of gas containment technologies, France’s GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) reports that it is continually researching improvements in the technology. In the latest development, the company reports its researchers developed a new design for an LNG carrier that would employ three tanks that they report would reduce the cost of building the much-in-demand vessels and improve overall performance for the ships once in operation.

GTT announced during a presentation that its new concept for a three-tank design for LNG carriers received Approvals in Principle (AiP) from two of the world’s leading classification societies. Both DNV and Bureau Veritas received the designs and issued the approvals that the concepts meet their standards for the safe transport and operation of the vessels. DNV and BV issued approvals for the three-tank LNG carrier design for the Mark III and NO96 technologies developed by GTT.

"We are honored by the granting of these two approvals in principle for the design of the three-tank LNG carrier,” said Jean-Baptiste Boutillier, VP Development, Innovation and Technical Strategy at GTT. “We are convinced that this evolution will benefit all stakeholders by improving the performance of the LNG carrier while reducing its carbon footprint."

The three-tank LNG carrier concept according to GTT will permit a reduction in construction costs through the elimination of one cofferdam, one pump tower, and all associated cryogenic equipment (liquid and gas domes, valves, piping, radars, etc.). The overall surface area of the containment system will also be reduced by about 2,000 m², generating lower costs for the materials and vessel construction. The new design could also offer time-savings for shipyards and optimize their construction schedule says GTT.

The world’s shipyards building gas carriers license technology mostly from GTT and order tanks from the company due to its position as a leading engineering company in containment systems for the shipping and storage in cryogenic conditions of LNG. The company reports it invests 10 percent of its annual revenues and has more than 100 engineers, which make up a quarter of its workforce, working on advancements in the technology.

“Thirty years ago, we upgraded LNG carriers from five to four tanks,” said Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT announcing the new designs. “We now hope to bring the market forward with a three-tank LNG carrier. We hope to see this concept become standard in future years."

In addition to the lower construction costs, GTT also reports that the three thank design will improve the ratio between the volume of LNG transported and the surface area of the cryogenic liner making it possible to reduce the daily boil-off rate. GTT estimates that it will achieve a boil-off rate as low as 0.080 percent of tank volume per day with the Mark III Flex technology, compared to 0.085 percent of the volume per day with the LNG carriers currently in operation.

