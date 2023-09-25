Grounded Cement Carrier Delays Traffic on St. Lawrence Seaway

NACC Argonaut (NACC file image)

[Brief] A grounded cement carrier has blocked merchant traffic on the St. Lawrence Seaway near Cornwall, Ontario, according to the waterway's managers.

AIS data provided by Pole Star shows that the cement carrier NACC Argonaut has gone aground near Cornwall Island, about seven miles downstream of the Eisenhower Lock.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Argonaut was upbound on the St. Lawrence when she ran aground on a small rock outcropping just off Ile St. Nevis. For safety, vessel traffic has been temporarily suspended for the affected section of the Seaway. Nine upbound and six downbound ships are delayed, according to CTV Ontario.

AIS trackline and location of the grounding (Pole Star)

The tug Ocean Intrepide is on scene to assist, and the tug Ocean K. Rusby has been dispatched for the salvage effort. Salvors will make a refloat attempt early Tuesday morning.

Photos from the scene show that the Argonaut has taken on a slight list to port. The Canadian Coast Guard reports that the vessel's hull has not been breached and that all aboard are safe.

NACC Argonaut is a 14,000 dwt cement carrier operated by NovaAlgoma, a Luxembourg-Canadian joint venture. She is Canadian-flagged and operates in coastwise trade on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence Seaway. AIS data suggests that she passed the location of the grounding about 19 times during the previous year.