Greenpeace Blocks LNG Gas Carriers off Belgium in Fossil Gas Protest



Activists from the group Greenpeace staged two demonstrations today, March 27, temporarily blocking gas carriers arriving from the U.S. and Russia. It was done as part of a campaign by the well-known group against fossil fuels and the EU’s lack of progress on ending Russian and other gas imports.

The campaigners are urging Europe to become energy independent by transitioning to renewables. They said ending fossil gas imports is crucial for safety and security.

The group in its inflatable boats and supported by its mothership Arctic Sunrise first targeted the Marshall Islands-registered gas carrier Marvel Swallow. The 93,510 dwt vessel was recently placed in service by Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines. It was coming from Louisiana in the United States with a shipment of gas bound for Zeebrugge, Belgium.

The group circled and ran alongside the gas carrier displaying banners for the photo ops. Among the banners they were displaying were ones reading “Their gas, your cash.” The group reports it briefly interrupted the voyage of the gas carrier but it later docked in Belgium.

“Autocrats like Putin fund their wars with gas revenues, while political bullies like Trump use their dominance as gas suppliers to pressure European countries economically and politically. Meanwhile, families and communities struggle with soaring energy bills and extreme weather fueled by fossil gas,” said Joeri Thijs, spokesperson for Greenpeace Belgium speaking from aboard Arctic Sunrise. “This dependence leaves us all vulnerable. Energy sovereignty through renewables is no longer just an environmental necessity, it is a matter of security.”

Greenpeace cited data from IEEFA (Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis saying despite promises from EU politicians gas imports from Russia grew 18 percent in 2024 with the EU spending €21.9 billion on gas. It reports 45 percent of Europe’s gas supply is coming from the U.S. making America Europe’s largest supplier.

Hours later the group returned to the waterways targeting the Cyprus-flagged Fedor Litke. The 96,839 dwt gas carrier was inbound for Sabetta, Russia. It is operated by Dynagas of Greece.

The second protest was to call attention to the new EU sanctions implemented on March 26 that aim to restrict Russian gas imports. Greenpeace highlights that one of the goals is to stop carriers such as the Fedor Litke coming from Siberia and transferring gas at either Zeebrugge or Montoir-de-Bretagne, France as part of a transshipment program to deliver gas across Europe.

The group which is well known for these activities asserts the EU must stop the persistent delays in phasing out Russian fossil fuels imports. They note EU officials under pressure from Donald Trump are considering increasing US LNG imports.

With Europe’s LNG imports declining and gas demand down 20 percent since 2021, Greenpeace says the EU must accelerate its shift away from gas imports. Greenpeace is urging a full phase-out of fossil gas by 2035 and a commitment to clean, independent energy.

