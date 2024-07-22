Greenland Police Arrest Sea Shepherd Founder Paul Watson

Paul Watson, founder of the activist group Sea Shepherd, has been arrested in Greenland in connection with an Interpol "Red" warrant filed by the government of Japan.

Watson's vessel John Paul DeJoria arrived at the port of Nuuk, Greenland on Sunday for a refueling stop. The DeJoria is operated by Watson's recently-formed Capt. Paul Watson Foundation, and it was under way for the North Pacific to intercept the new Japanese whaling ship, Kangei Maru. The crew intended to take the Northwest Passage en route to the Kangei Maru's operating area. Kangei Maru has drawn scrutiny from conservationists for its large size and extended range, spurring speculation that its true mission could be to restart Japan's long-dormant Antarctic whaling program.

However, Watson will not be joining the DeJoria's mission, at least not immediately. Denmark's federal police met the vessel at the pier, boarded it and placed the 73-year-old activist under arrest. The agency has confirmed that he was detained in connection with a Japanese request for his extradition.

"It appears that Japan had made the notice confidential to facilitate Paul’s travel for the purpose of making an arrest," the foundation claimed.

The Red Notice is believed to be in connection with Watson's activities with his former group Sea Shepherd in 2010, when the group interdicted Japanese whaling operations in the Southern Ocean. That notice - which Watson and his foundation had believed to be withdrawn - was originally issued for alleged acts of "Breaking into the Vessel, Damage to Property, Forcible Obstruction of Business, and Injury," according to Interpol.

Denmark's Ministry of Justice will rule on whether there are grounds to grant Japan's request for extradition. In the meantime, Watson has been held without bail until August 15.

In its decision, the local court in Nuuk noted the circumstances of Watson's last arrest, which occurred in Germany in 2012. He was detained by German authorities on request of the government of Costa Rica, which wanted his extradition in connection with a past run-in with a shark-finning operation. Watson fled house arrest before he could be extradited from Germany. Given his history, the court ruled that Watson is a flight risk.

"We implore the Danish government to release Captain Watson and not entertain this politically-motivated request," said Locky MacLean, Ship Operation’s Director for the foundation.