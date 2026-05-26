Greek Crude Oil Tanker off Oman Reports Explosion and Fuel Leak



A crude oil supertanker reported an explosion on Tuesday while it was off Oman near Muscat. The incident came shortly after Iran’s IRGC vowed revenge for U.S. strikes on boats in the Strait of Hormuz and missile sites on shore.

Iran is calling the U.S. strikes a violation of the ceasefire, while the Supreme Leader has vowed the Middle East will not be a "shield" for U.S. forces. U.S. officials on Monday called the strikes “self-defense,” while officials in Washington insisted there continues to be progress on the negotiations.

The tanker, which is identified as Olympic Life (318,676 dwt) in a Joint Maritime Information Center report, was reported to be 60 nautical miles east of Oman, placing it in the Arabian Sea. The vessel’s AIS signal shows it underway, moving away from Oman after having said it was coming from the Malacca anchorage and awaiting orders. Built in 2019, the vessel is Greek-owned and registered in the Marshall Islands.

The master of the vessel informed UK Maritime Trade Operations of an “external explosion” above the waterline on the port side. The report indicated damage to the vessel but no injuries to the crew. Some bunker fuel, however, was discharged into the water.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

On Monday, U.S. officials asserted that they had spotted IRGC boats laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the unofficial reports, two boats were destroyed, with Iran saying several people had been killed on the boats. The IRGC reportedly responded with its SAM (surface-to-air missiles), and the U.S. forces struck the launchers near Bandar Abbas. Iran’s Fars News Agency claimed that its forces had taken down a U.S. drone and forced U.S. airplanes out of Iranian airspace.

CENTCOM is highlighting that the blockade of Iran continues to be in full force. At the end of last week, it said it had reached 100 vessels that were redirected, and on Tuesday, it is now saying the number is up to 108 commercial vessels redirected, with four having been disabled. It says that 15,000 troops, along with more than 200 U.S. aircraft and warships, are supporting the mission. CENTCOM reports that the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group/31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and multiple guided-missile destroyers are involved in the efforts.

