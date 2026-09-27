Greek Cargo Ro/Ro Continues to Burn After Three Days
Firefighting operations to control the blaze aboard the ro/ro freighter Blue Carrier 2 were still under way on Sunday, according to local media.
Blue Carrier 2 has been towed away from Mykonos, and it is now in an area just southwest of Tinos, where it is not exposed to the prevailing winds. Local reports indicate that the fire on board is still burning, and that a cargo of chemicals may be fueling the continuing blaze. AIS data provided by Pole Star Global shows that there are still at least five tugs and other working vessels on scene, standing by or assisting with exerior cooling.
Due to the extent of the fire damage, the vessel may be a total loss, according to local outlet Cyclades24. Current efforts include a focus on ensuring its continued stability. The vessel has reportedly taken on a slight list, and video from the scene suggests that the fire burned all the way forward through the superstructure and wheelhouse.
The Hellenic Coast Guard has launched a preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire, according to local media. Early inquiries into the root cause have focused in on a truck in the number four vehicle bay, which may have ignited due to an electrical fault, according to News24/7.
Officials on the island of Samos, which is served by Blue Carrier 2, have been in contact with Greece's shipping ministry to arrange for alternative means of delivering special cargoes. The ferry Blue Carrier 1 has added a stop in Samos beginning Thursday, according to local News 24/7. Nonhazardous cargoes continue to move on a normal ro/pax ferry service to Samos.
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The fire broke out on the ship Friday morning as it transited north of Mykonos. The vessel was carrying 166 trucks and 29 cars, and was bound from Syros to Samos. The crew abandoned firefighting efforts after an initial attempt, and 28 crewmembers and one truck driver were safely evacuated. No injuries were reported.
Built in 1997 in Japan, Blue Carrier 2 is 530 feet in length. It was acquired by Greece’s Attica Ferries in July 2023 from CLDN Ferries, which had previously operated it as the Clementine for Cobelfret Ferries.