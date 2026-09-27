Greek Cargo Ro/Ro Continues to Burn After Three Days

Firefighting operations to control the blaze aboard the ro/ro freighter Blue Carrier 2 were still under way on Sunday, according to local media.

Blue Carrier 2 has been towed away from Mykonos, and it is now in an area just southwest of Tinos, where it is not exposed to the prevailing winds. Local reports indicate that the fire on board is still burning, and that a cargo of chemicals may be fueling the continuing blaze. AIS data provided by Pole Star Global shows that there are still at least five tugs and other working vessels on scene, standing by or assisting with exerior cooling.

Due to the extent of the fire damage, the vessel may be a total loss, according to local outlet Cyclades24. Current efforts include a focus on ensuring its continued stability. The vessel has reportedly taken on a slight list, and video from the scene suggests that the fire burned all the way forward through the superstructure and wheelhouse.