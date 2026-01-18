Ghana’s Takoradi Port Receives Largest Bulker as Manganese Exports Surge

The dry bulk shipping market in West Africa continues to see massive transformation, as China’s appetite for minerals from the region surge. In the last few years, capsize and above loadings in West Africa have maintained a double-digit growth. In a market report last year, the investment bank Jefferies estimated that West Africa now represents 14 percent of Capesize liftings compared to six percent four years ago.

This momentum is likely to be sustained in 2026, buoyed by uptick of exports from the Guinea’s Simandou iron ore project. The first shipment of nearly 200,000 metric tons of iron ore from Simandou arrived in Majishan port in East China on Saturday. A second shipment left Guinea in late December, which is part of the planned 120 million tons’ yearly production in Simandou.

Again, Ghana has signaled increase for its manganese exports to China this year. The move will see the country for the first time in history receive an ultra-capsize bulk carrier. Last week, Ghana Manganese Company (GMC) said that the 300,000 DWT bulk carrier MV CBS Years is set to arrive at the Port of Takoradi on January 27.

The deployment of the vessel to Takoradi also involves other partners including Cosco Shipping Lines and the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority (GPHA). A welcome ceremony will be held next week commemorating berthing of the largest bulk carrier in West African waters. In preparation for the arrival, some members of GPHA’s marine operations team, including marine pilots, have been sent to China for advanced simulation in berthing capsize vessels.

“MV CBS Years’ call at Takoradi marks a significant business turning point for the GMC, in line with the company’s 10 million tons export target in 2026,” said Kofi Gyetsua Ankuma, GMC Administrative Superintendent. Ghana has almost doubled its manganese export target, with production in 2024 hitting five million tons. This has seen the country retain its third position as Africa’s largest manganese producer after Gabon and South Africa.

GMC has also partnered with China’s Tianyuan Manganese Industry (TMI) to build Ghana’s first national manganese refinery. The project is budgeted to cost $450 million, although it has been facing delays since 2024.