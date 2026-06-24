Germany Scraps F126 Program in Favor of Proven Frigate Design

On Wednesday, the German government announced that it would be scrapping its F126 frigate program after a series of setbacks, citing "enormous cost increases and incalculable risks." The contract for construction with a Dutch shipbuilder has been canceled, and Germany has decided not to re-award the F126 to a new contractor, German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall.

The procurement program will now shift gears, and the Deutsche Marine will instead be getting eight small Meko A-200 frigates from TKMS, a division of Thyssenkrupp. The Meko is a classic design dating back to the late 1980s, and is in service with eight smaller navies around the world. Various configurations are available, and the German version's exact specifications have not been released. In German service, it will be known as the F128 Meko A-200 DEU.

The "commercially available" A-200 class will serve as a rapid replacement for the Deutche Marine's four aging Brandenberg-class anti-submarine warfare frigates. The service has an urgent need for new vessels to maintain is ASW capability in the North Sea and the North Atlantic, essential for countering Russian activity. The larger A-400 design had been considered, but was set aside because the delivery timeline was far longer.

TKMS will build the new hulls in Kiel and Bremerhaven, where its workforce has experience constructing the same design for foreign buyers.

The initial F126 program foundered on the rocks of engineering software integration, starting with PLM problems that appear to date back into the early 2020s. The prime contractor experienced difficulty in sharing design and production data with shipyards involved in the distributed-construction blockbuilding program, leading to delays and spiraling costs.

By the time the German government gave up the F126 project, at least one large block assembly had been completed. The Bundeswehr had invested more than $2 billion in the program.

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The cancelation had been long foreseen, and frequently discussed in public by German MPs; the Bundeswehr's Meko replacement plans were leaked to the European defense press as early as late 2025.

The failure of the F126 program has echoes across the Atlantic: the U.S. Navy recently gave up on its Constellation-class frigate program, which would have delivered comparable ASW capabilities at scale.