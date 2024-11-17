Galaxy Leader's Crewmembers Mark One Year in Houthi Captivity

This week, the crew of the hijacked car carrier Galaxy Leader mark one full year in Houthi captivity near the port of Hodeidah, Yemen.

The Galaxy Leader has been held in Houthi custody since the group's commando forces boarded and seized it on November 19, 2023. The Houthis boarded the vessel using a helicopter and quickly seized control of the bridge. It was the group's first high-profile attack on shipping after the start of the war in Gaza, and it presaged countless attacks to follow.

As motivation for the hijacking, the Houthis cited the Israeli-linked ownership interests of the ship's commercial operator, UK-based Ray Car Carriers. The militants diverted the vessel to Hodeidah, Yemen and opened it to the public, making it a popular tourist attraction and dance-hall destination.

It appears that the crew have been living aboard Galaxy Leader throughout their ordeal. Seventeen of the crewmembers are from the Philippines, and Manila has repeatedly called for their release. The remainder of the crew includes three Ukrainians, two Bulgarians, two Mexicans and one Romanian, reflecting the global nature of shipping and crewing.

In August, the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs reported that several of the Filipino crewmembers were experiencing "significant health issues," including symptoms of malaria - a potentially fatal illness if untreated.

"It seems incredible that a year has passed, and the crew of the Galaxy Leader are still being held hostage. Innocent seafarers and families who have had their lives irrevocably changed by geopolitical forces wholly out of their control," said International Chamber of Shipping Secretary General Guy Platten. "The seafarers, some of whom have been at sea for nearly two years, have been held against their will only limited contact with their families, friends, and loved ones. This is unconscionable and must not be allowed to endure. We are thinking of the seafarers and all of those affected at this time, and we continue to call for humanity to prevail and their immediate release."

Since the hijacking of Galaxy Leader, Houthi forces have attacked more than 100 vessels with drones and missiles, sinking two ships, damaging countless others, and killing four seafarers. The rebel group's latest attack occurred Sunday night, when a vessel transiting off Mocha reported a near-miss missile splashdown, according to the Royal Navy's UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). No damage or injuries were reported, and the vessel continued on its commercial voyage.