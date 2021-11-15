GAC to Sell Biodiesel-Blend Bunkers in the Middle East and India

One of Neutral Fuels' biodiesel manufacturing facilities in Delhi (Neutral Fuels)

GAC's marine fuel arm has announced a new partnership to supply a biodiesel fuel blend for shipping in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and India.

To make this green fuel available, GAC Bunker Fuels is partnering with Dubai-based Neutral Fuels, an established producer of biodiesel derived from waste cooking oil.

"Deploying our Net Zero biofuel in the maritime sector will play a key role in helping to achieve the new carbon emission reduction targets set by the International Maritime Organisation," said Gary Hubbard, the chief commercial officer of Neutral Fuels. "Adoption of cleaner biofuels is much quicker when we work in close collaboration with leading companies such as the GAC Group. It means that the whole sector can become part of the solution to climate change, rather than remaining part of the problem."

The fuel will be available to vessel operators as a blend with petroleum-based bunker fuel, mixed at varying percentages.

The service makes good on GAC's recent decarbonization pledges. GAC recently joined the Getting to Zero Coalition, pledging to achieve net-zero operations, and it has signed on to the group's call to decarbonize the shipping industry by 2050. The ships' agency views biofuel as a potential solution, providing its customers with a near-term option to reduce their carbon footprint.

"As a leader in our industry, we have a responsibility to do the right thing,” said Martyn McMahon, GAC Bunker Fuels’ Global Commercial Manager. "The quicker we adapt our thinking and behavior to reduce carbon emissions, the better for everyone. We want to work with like-minded partners and customers who share the same sustainability goals and passions as us.