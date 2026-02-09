Fuel Barge Goes Hard Aground at San Juan Harbor Entrance

A fuel barge has gone aground on the rocks outside of San Juan's harbor, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

On Monday afternoon, Coast Guard Sector Southeast reported that a fuel barge had grounded on the headland at the harbor entrance, just below Castillo San Felipe del Morro. The site has a large rock breakwater about 70 feet seaward of the shoreline to reduce the impact of wave action, along with a riprap revetment lining the shore. Geolocation and video from the scene suggests that the barge is lodged in between these two manmade rock installations, and is being tossed by the surf.

No injuries have been reported, and the Coast Guard says that there are no signs of pollution so far. A marine safety broadcast is active and a safety zone around the incident area is in force.

#Breaking @USCG Sector #SanJuan, partner agency crews are responding to a grounded fuel barge off San Juan Harbor, Mon. No reports of injuries, pollution at this time. A marine safety broadcast is transmitting. Please stay away from the area so response crews can work safely. pic.twitter.com/ix7X3XqjCV — U.S. Coast Guard Southeast (@USCGSoutheast) February 9, 2026

The breakwater and revetment at the base of the fort (©Google, Data SIO, GEBCO, Airbus, Maxar 2026)

The Coast Guard urged the public and local mariners to stay clear of the zone, but bystander videos on social media showed a crowd gathering on the old fort's ramparts to observe the proceedings from above.

So far, the harbor remains open to marine traffic, as the barge is not obstructing the entrance.

The Coast Guard identified the vessel as the 265-foot tank barge Defiant. Shipspotters have identified the likely towing vessel as the tug Storm, flagged in St. Vincent. Given the tug's direction of travel and the vessel's ordinary rotation from San Juan to the USVI, the barge is likely not laden, according to Prof. Sal Mercogliano.

"The barge . . . ran aground after its towline failed. So far, we understand it was empty. However, as a precaution, we are sending a team of watchmen to the area for a closer inspection," confirmed Puerto Rico environment secretary Waldemar Quiles in a statement.