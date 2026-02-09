French Navy Seizes Large Cocaine Shipment from Fishing Vessel

The French Navy is reporting the seizure of a large shipment of cocaine in the Atlantic Ocean region. It was unusual because the smugglers were using a fishing vessel.

According to the report, the seizure was made under the authority of the public prosecutor in Brest. The French Customs Intelligence and Investigations unit and the Office of Anti-Narcotics requested the intervention based on intelligence gathered in a joint operation. The British National Crime Agency and the U.S.’s Drug Enforcement Administration were also involved in the operation.

They said the fishing vessel was coming from South America. The interdiction was conducted by a warship from the French Navy on February 1. A search of the fishing boat discovered 12,375 kg of cocaine. The French authorities provided an estimated value of nearly €41 million (nearly $49 million) for the seizure.

An unspecified number of people were also taken into custody. The Navy reports the individuals were handed over to the Brazilian authorities when the French frigate reached port.

It is the latest in a series of seizures, often involving smaller vessels. The Spanish reported finding a tugboat crossing the Atlantic with more than three tons of cocaine. In January, they stopped a cargo ship that was found to have nearly 10,000 kg of cocaine, only to discover the ship had also run out of fuel and was drifting. The ship had to be towed to the Canary Islands.

The authorities report that the smugglers are expanding their methods in an effort to evade capture.

