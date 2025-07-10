Four Survivors Pulled from the Sea as US Says Houthis Kidnapped Sailors



The search and rescue effort underway in the Red Sea reported rescuing four additional survivors from the bulker Eternity C nearly 48 hours after they were forced into the sea as the vessel was sinking. The Houthis, at the same time, reiterated their threat against shipping prompting the Philippines to issue an immediate order that ships with Filipino crewmembers should divert from the Red Sea region or they would face sanctions.

There remains confusion on the exact number of survivors from the vessel, with the U.S. Mission in Yemen issuing a statement asserting that the Houthis “have kidnapped many surviving crew.” Sources are saying it could be as many as six crewmembers that were taken by the Houthis, while the group has only said that a “number of the ship’s crew” was provided medical care and taken to a “safe location.”

The EU security operation in the region, EUNAVFOR Aspides, confirmed the rescue overnight of three additional crewmembers, all Filipinos, and one member of the security team, a Greek national. The confirmed survivor count is at 10 out of a crew of 22, plus three security guards. Eight of the known survivors are crewmembers, and two are security guards. A total of 11 are listed as missing until the Houthis confirm how many they are holding. It is believed the four died aboard the vessel.

An unconfirmed media report says that three crewmembers were killed in the engine room of the Eternity C by one of the Houthi attacks. A fourth seafarer, said to be a Russian national, was reported to have been severely injured and unable to leave the vessel before it sank. According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), another seafarer was wounded but appears to have been among those going overboard. The vessel's maanger, Cosmoship Management of Greece issued a statement saying that one individual is believed to have died and four more have not been seen since the attack on the vessel. It put the unaccounted for number at 10.

The search effort is being led by the Greek maritime security firm Diaplous and Ambrey, which were retained by the shipowner. An official with Diaplous told Reuters that today’s rescues confirmed the correctness of the search plan, and it gave them courage to continue to search for those missing.”

Reports said the search, however, had been complicated by the presence of Houthi skiffs in the area.

Cosmoship said the vessel was about 50 nautical miles from Al Hudaydah, Yemen when it was attacked. They report the Eternity C had delivered a cargo for the UN World Food Program to Berbera, Somalia and was sailing in ballast condition to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for fuel at the time of the attack.

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree posted a grim message online saying, “We weren't joking,” threatening that the group would continue to block ships bound for Israel “until the siege is lifted and the aggression on Gaza stops.” Today, he issued a statement claiming an attack on Israel with missiles, which he said was successful because air raid sirens had sounded in 300 towns and cities, sending Israelis into shelters and stopping air traffic.

The leader of the militants, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, issued a statement saying the blockade of Israel had always been in place, but the group had just discovered these violations. He too reiterated the ban on shipping.

The UK’s Seafarers' Charity issued a statement condemning the attacks and calling for the IMO to intensify efforts, while reports said Germany is pressing Iran to intervene with its proxy.

“Innocent seafarers have been killed or injured, and many are still missing. These are blameless victims who were simply doing their job. … Seafarers should be able to work safely at sea. Instead, they are being unfairly forced into the firing line,” said the UK charity.

The Philippines’ Department of Migrant Workers reports it is closely involved in the rescue of the crew from both the Magic Seas (which had 20 Filipinos aboard) and the Eternity C. It issued an Advisory today, July 10, saying that shipowners “must reroute or divert their vessels manned by Filipino crew to avoid warlike and high-risk zones, particularly the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.” It had previously issued orders giving crews the right to refuse sailing in those areas and prohibiting passenger and cruise ships, as well as vessels previously attacked, from sailing into the area with Filipino crewmembers.

To highlight the sincerity of the Philippine government in protecting its seafarers, the Department warned that any violations would be subject to sanctions, including but not limited to suspension or cancellation of licenses.