Foss Maritime Appoints Will Roberts New President

Will Roberts has been promoted to president of Foss Maritime By The Maritime Executive 01-08-2021 07:00:51

Will Roberts has been appointed the new president of Foss Maritime. Roberts was previously Chief Operating Officer at Foss.

Recently, Roberts oversaw the new vessel build program yielding four new tugboats built for Foss and sister company, AmNav. With the recent news of Saltchuk Marine’s (Foss’ holding company) acquisition of Centerline Logistics’ ship assist business and, in turn, the sale of Foss’s California bunker barge business to Centerline, Foss continues to reposition itself in the industry.

“It was evident to our leadership team that Will’s ability to perform at the highest level along with his business acumen continues to align very well with our organization,” said Jason Childs, Saltchuk Marine CEO. “As we look to the future, we’re confident that Will is the right person to lead Foss and carry on the long legacy of providing the highest level of service and support to our team and customers in the maritime sector.”

Roberts joined Foss in 2017 as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) where he was responsible for building the customer-facing team to support Foss Maritime’s ALWAYS SAFE. ALWAYS READY. company culture. In 2018, Roberts was named Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, he was responsible for the safe and efficient operation of the company’s fleet, the full-service Seattle shipyard, and the marine engineering and naval architectural services team.

“I look forward to continuing to build upon our long legacy of our Always Safe and Always Ready culture. Our industry continues to change, and we have transitioned with it. We have invested in additional assets to service larger ships including our new 90-ton tugs. In addition, with our steps to accommodate changes in regulations and environmental requirements, our organization will continue to ensure our ability to successfully serve this ever-changing market,” said Roberts.

Before joining Foss, Roberts served as Senior Vice President, Customer and Services–Americas, for global marine systems and services provider Rolls-Royce. During his tenure at Rolls-Royce, Roberts also served in the roles of Sales Manager U.S. West Coast, Vice President Global Customer Training and Services Development based in Aalesund, Norway, and Chief of Staff to the President of Rolls-Royce Land & Sea in London, UK. Roberts began his career in the U.S. Navy as a qualified Deck and Engineering Officer onboard the U.S.S. Honolulu, a fast attack submarine based out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Roberts is from Wrentham, MA. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a degree in Ocean Engineering and holds a Master of Engineering Management from Old Dominion University. Most recently, Roberts completed a course of study at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and is currently enrolled in a course of study at the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington.